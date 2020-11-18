Bill Coltharp, Sr
December 16, 1926 - November 10, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - William "Bill" Ira Coltharp, Sr., 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 Highway 160, Fort Mill, SC 29708 with Reverend Becky Shirley and Reverend Kevin Cooley officiating. Burial will be in Philadelphia UMC Cemetery of Fort Mill. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until time of the service at the church.
Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mr. Coltharp was the son of the late William Glen Coltharp and the late Aileen Warren Coltharp. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Mae Coltharp and two infant sons. He was employed with Theo Brothers in the construction of I77, FT Williams in the construction of The Billy Graham Parkway and Barfield Grading. He retired from Eagle Construction in 1992. Mr. Coltharp was also the founder and owner of Coltharp Incorporated. He was a member of Philadelphia UMC.
Surviving are his wife of 74 years, Doris Mahaffey Coltharp; his son, William Ira (Kellye) Coltharp Jr. of Fort Mill; his daughter, Ethel (Corky) Muller of Fort Mill; his brother, David Allen Coltharp of Fort Mill; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; four nieces, who he loved dearly.
A special thanks to Brightstar Home Health Care and especially Lesa Van De Hey for the excellent care of Mr. Coltharp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill Coltharp's name to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 SC-HWY 160, Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the Coltharp family.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
