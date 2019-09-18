Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Craig. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William "Bill" Fennell Craig, III, 63, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home.



A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with Rev. Della Hunsucker officiating. Inurnment will be following at Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Bill was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late William Fennell Craig, Jr. and Annie Louisa Ragin Craig Dills. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Barber Craig. He was a graduate of Winthrop University and a United States Air Force veteran. After college, Bill was a Factory Representative for Fortune 500 corporations covering the continental U.S.A. and Mexico.



In his later years, he was the founder and managing partner of Food Manufactures Alliance LLC. He also owned and operated a beef cattle operation and farm south of Rock Hill for some 40 plus years. He was a member of Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church in Chester, SC and a member of the American Legion Post 34. Bill enjoyed working the farm, fishing, and spending time with family and close friends.



Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Craig; his daughter, Sarah Louise Craig; his sons, Benjamin Mills Craig and Zachary Garison Craig; his stepchildren, Mary Margaret Kimmel Pyron, Meredith Kimmel Buford and Luke Kimmel; and a brother, Frank Ragin Craig.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30-10:30am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill and following the inurnment in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or to Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church, 3087 Fishing Creek Church Rd., Chester, SC, 29706.



