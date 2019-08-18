Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Bill King. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William "Bill" Donald King, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverends Nellie Cloninger, Vivian Hart, and Patty Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the church parlor.



Dr. King was born on April 17, 1931 in Ucross, WY. He was the son of the late Clark King and Pauline Walsh King. He was a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic and a member of Trinity UMC. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, a founding charter member of Woodworkers Club, and directed choirs at Trinity UMC, Filbert Presbyterian Church in America, and Union Baptist Church.



Doc is survived by his wife, Nina Griffing King, daughter, Debby Gettys, son, Donald King, grandchildren, Missy Gettys, Lauren Ammons (Gary Jr.), great grandchildren, Dustin, Owen, Emily and Baylee, sisters, Shirley Stoll, Norma East, and longtime buddy, Jimmy Moss.



In addition to his parents, Dr. King was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Wallace King, and sister, Mary Sheridan.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity UMC Choir Program, 22 East Liberty St. York, SC 29745.



