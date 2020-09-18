1/1
Bill McPherson
1945 - 2020
William "Bill" T. McPherson, Sr, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at The Wellington House.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.

Born August 1, 1945, in Miami, Florida, Bill was the son of the late John William McPherson and the late Thelma Roberson McPherson. Bill was a band member of the The Tempest during the 1960's and was inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1996. He was also a member of the York County Crescent Shrine Club. Bill was a life-long Gamecock fan and rarely missed a football game. As a loving father and grandfather, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his son, Tal McPherson; his daughter, Christie McPherson Norris; and three grandchildren, Caitlyn Rich, Barrett Norris, and Ella Rose Norris.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
