William "Bill" T. McPherson, Sr, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at The Wellington House.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born August 1, 1945, in Miami, Florida, Bill was the son of the late John William McPherson and the late Thelma Roberson McPherson. Bill was a band member of the The Tempest during the 1960's and was inducted into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1996. He was also a member of the York County Crescent Shrine Club. Bill was a life-long Gamecock fan and rarely missed a football game. As a loving father and grandfather, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his son, Tal McPherson; his daughter, Christie McPherson Norris; and three grandchildren, Caitlyn Rich, Barrett Norris, and Ella Rose Norris.
