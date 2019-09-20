Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Miller. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" M. Miller, 67, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Gene Pace officiating. The family will gather in the Church Parlor after the service to celebrate the life of Bill.



Born on November 3, 1951, Bill was the son of the late James Miller, Sr. and Mary Cabaniss Miller. He owned Miller Insurance for 34 years and served as councilman on the York City Council for 24 years. Bill was a long time sponsor of Dixie Youth Baseball. He served on the Board at Piedmont Medical Center and was a member at Trinity UMC.



Bill is survived by his wife, Robbie Brown Miller, sons, Blake Miller (Jaime), Spencer Miller (Skylar), grandchildren, Pace, Evie, and Hance, brothers, James Miller (Hilda), Ray Miller, and sister, Susan (Griffith).



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Miller and sister, Faye Carrigan.



Memorials may be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 376 York, SC 29745, PATH, PO Box 52 York, SC 29745, or to a .



