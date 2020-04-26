Bill Saxer

Mr. William R. Saxer, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Saxer was the son of the late William Norman Saxer and the late Doris Stein Saxer. He was in insurance loss control. He was a member of the East Rock Hill Congregation or Jehovah's Witnesses.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Linda A. Saxer; and two children, Lisa Saxer and Brian Saxer.

Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
