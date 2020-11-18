Billie Smart
December 2, 1952 - November 12, 2020
York, South Carolina - Billie Isabel Smart, "B", 67, of York, SC passed away on November 12, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Billie was born on December 2, 1952 to the late William Roy "Snook" Smart and Isabel White Moore. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Brian Childers (Christina) and Bryan Thomas Childers (Jennifer) and seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her son, Fredrick Huffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at PO Box 340 York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Smart family.