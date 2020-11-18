1/
Billie Smart
1952 - 2020
Billie Smart
December 2, 1952 - November 12, 2020
York, South Carolina - Billie Isabel Smart, "B", 67, of York, SC passed away on November 12, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Billie was born on December 2, 1952 to the late William Roy "Snook" Smart and Isabel White Moore. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Brian Childers (Christina) and Bryan Thomas Childers (Jennifer) and seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her son, Fredrick Huffman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at PO Box 340 York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Smart family.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

November 17, 2020
Jo and Brian you had a great mom.
Always loved coming over and spending time you guys were small.
Monica and Tt loved hanging out.
So so sorry for your loss!
Teri Ward
Friend
