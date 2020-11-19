Billy Collins

March 11, 1946 - November 11, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Billy Collins passed away in Rock Hill, SC on November 11, 2020, at the age of 74.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years Darlene Faile Collins; children, Chastity and Shelley Ruth Collins, Clancy Collins Kelley and her husband Scott Kelley; grand children Cread Collins, Ryland Collins, and Drake Collins; a very special little neighbor Xavier Pryor; siblings, Gene, Alice, Bobby, Jimmy, Ricky, and Kenny Collins; He is preceded in death by his brothers Roy, Floyd, Robert, Jerry Collins, and sister Martha Ratteree.

Bill was born on March 11, 1946, in Rock Hill, South Carolina to Lois and Sam Collins. He married Darlene Faile, his childhood sweetheart, in 1969. Bill dedicated his life to serving the Lord, was a Deacon in the church, and most recently attended New Hope Baptist Church. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic for 30 years at Steeles Heating and Air-conditioning in Lancaster, SC. He was a genius at his craft and loved his work. His children remember him as a kind and gentle Daddy who taught them how to care for others. Bill made the best scrambled egg sandwiches and the best "nanner" sandwiches in South Carolina.

Bill was accomplished at metal working, could build just about anything – from anything, and often could be found down at his pond fishing. All who have known him can attest to his sense of humor knowing that if he picked at you he liked you. He was a generous individual who loved his grandkids and committed his life to providing for and being a role model to them.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the family home on 2999 Southeastern Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.

He will be missed.





