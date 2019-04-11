Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Coward. View Sign

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Billy Isaiah Coward, affectionately known as BC, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 75. While our hearts are breaking, we are comforted knowing he is now with our Savior.



Billy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Knight Coward of 52 years; daughter, Beth Coward Morgan; grandson, Hunter Douglas Morgan; brother, Dr. Parnell C. (Mary) Coward of Simpsonville; sister, Avon (Lester) Baughman of West Columbia; and many loving nieces, nephew, and extended family. Billy was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.



Born on March 31, 1944 in Lake City, SC, Billy was known for his infectious smile, his mischievous spirit, and his kind and compassionate heart. In the late 60s, Billy began a lifetime career in the glass industry. A gifted craftsman, for over 40 years he owned and operated a glass business focusing on customized mirrors, shower doors, and other unique glassworks.



Apart from work, Billy loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed westerns, cars, and sports, especially NASCAR. Billy was an active member of Garden Sanctuary Church of God for over 40 years where he was the sound engineer for many decades.



Billy was preceded in death by his parents William Redden Coward Sr. and Lela Lee Coward, son William Michael Coward, and siblings Crystal Goins, Sadie Mae Coward, Linda Fae Coward, W. Redden Coward Jr., Kenneth Coward, and Jimmy Coward.



The Coward family will have visitation from 6:00 until 8:30 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel on Friday, April 12th. Funeral services will be held at Garden Sanctuary Church of God in Rock Hill on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM. Billy will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery following the services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Garden Sanctuary, Soundboard Fund, 831 Cedar Street, Rock Hill SC 29730.



The family request that you spend more time with family and friends. Be present, really listen, and always be willing to lend a hand no matter the need. That is what Billy would wish for you.

