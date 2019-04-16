Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Davis. View Sign

Mr. Billy Bahnson Davis, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating.



Born in Lumberton, NC, Mr. Davis was the son of the late William Lee Davis and the late Eva Prevatte Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alton Watts Davis and his sister, Inez Jackson. He was retired from Bowater and enjoyed traveling in his motorhome. He loved working on old cars, NHRA/NASCAR racing and was an avid fisherman.



Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Katherine Boulware Davis; his son, Billy Bahnson (Jane) Davis Jr. of New Bern, NC; his daughter, Cathie (Michael) Davis Williams of York; his stepchildren, Jonathan C. (Jennifer) Nelson of Greer and Carrie Nelson (Rob) Neal of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Patrick (Kristin) Williams and Matthew (Courtney) Williams, both of York, Madison Davis of Grantsboro, NC and Olivia Davis of New Bern, NC; his great-grandchildren, Kayden, Seanna, Brooke, Kaitlyn; his step-grandchildren, Emily Nelson, Mary Katherine Nelson, J.C. Nelson, Molly Neal, Jack Neal, Banks Neal; his sisters, Colleen Lamb, Margaret Stallings and Julia McLaurin, all of Lumberton, NC; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Davis of Charlotte, NC; his mother-in-law, Lucy Boulware of Rock Hill; his brothers-in-law, Ken (Pat) Boulware of Sharon and Ron (Sandy) Boulware of Rock Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Davis's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; at ; or the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.



