Billy Eugene "Bill" Cody, 56, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Bill was born on April 13, 1964 in York County. He was the son of the late Odell Allen Cody, Sr. and Lillian Stewart Cody.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Pylant Cody, daughter, Caroline Cody Blackwood (Andrew Blackwood, Jr.), son, William Garrett Cody, brother, Odell Allen Cody, Jr., sister, Amy Cody Boheler (Tommy), and granddaughter, Neely Faye Blackwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the home.
In memory of Bill Cody, memorials may be made to the , 901 S. Pine St. Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in The Herald on May 15, 2020