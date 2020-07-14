Mr. Billy Eugene Steele, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Fort Mill Church of God with the Rev. Mark Leonhardt and Rev. Stefan Dover officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC.



A native of Lancaster, SC, Mr. Steele was a son of the late Reece Alexander Steele and Rosa Lee Carnes Steele. Mr. Steele was an Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War and he was awarded a Purple Heart. He retired from Suburban Propane after 41 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and collecting coins. He loved old cars and had a restored 1955 Chevy Bel Air. His time working in the yard was always enjoyed because it was his personal time to spend with the Lord. He was a member of the Fort Mill Church of God.



Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Barbara Cairco Steele; three daughters, Donice Titone and her husband, Dr. Chuck Titone, Christy Good and her husband, Eric, and Andrea Walker and her husband, Greg; four grandchildren, Alexis Good, Kailyn Good, Brady Hensley, and Brandon Walker, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Reece Steele, Jr., Bobby Steele, and Wayne Steele; and two sisters, Doris Snipes and Etta Mae White.



Memorial donations may be made to Fort Mill Church of God, PO Box 94, Fort Mill, SC 29716, or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Palmetto Funeral Home is serving the family.



