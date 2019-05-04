Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gallien. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

William Loren Gallien "Billy", 22, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church, Clover, SC from 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM at First UMC Clover, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, with the Rev. Tony Adams and the Rev. Tommy Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC.



Billy was born March 12, 1997 in Gastonia, NC to Timothy John Gallien and Renee Bell Gallien of Clover, SC. He was a senior at Clemson University majoring in Environmental and Natural Resources with minors in Forest Resource Management and Park and Protected Area Management. He is graduating with Honors on Friday, May 10, 2019. Billy was employed by the YMCA Camp Cherokee in Blacksburg, SC as an environmental educator and Associated Hardwoods, Inc. in Granite Falls, NC as a forester.



Billy was an active member of The Wildlife Society, Clemson University Forestry Club, Clemson Timbersports Team, Clemson Collegiate FFA, Clemson Farmhouse Fraternity, Moped to Memphis for St. Jude's, YMCA Camp Cherokee, Camp Luck, York-Clover Methodist Cluster, Clover Men's Prayer Breakfast, Salkehatchie Summer Mission, Palmetto Battalion, 6th SC Regiment Volunteers, PeeDee Light Artillery, McIntosh Battery, Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 36, and National SCV Cadet Committee. He has earned many special recognitions including the rank of Eagle Scout, American FFA Degree, The David Keller Memorial Award, The Myrna Kosko Community Service Award, and the UMW Special Recognition Award among others.



Billy was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Clover, SC and actively attended Central United Methodist Church in Central, SC while away at Clemson. Billy has touched so many lives in his short 22 years and although their hearts are broken, we take comfort in knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus.



Billy is survived by his parents Tim and Renee Gallien of Clover, SC, brother MacKenzie D. Gallien of Mt. Croghan, SC, paternal grandmother Dorothy M. Gallien of Rock Hill, SC uncles; Eric (Joyce) Bell and Donald Bell of Summerville, SC, Andrew (Kim) Gallien of Rock Hill, SC, Thomas Gallien of Charleston, SC, aunts; Christy Gallien (Mike) Martinez of Greenville, SC, Cathy Bell of Clover, SC, Dianne Bell of Norfolk VA, Ann Miller Bell of Norfolk, VA, Pat Bell of Summerville, SC, cousins; Tracy Bell (John) Stiff of Lake Wylie, SC, Steve (Brandy) Bell of Clover, SC, Stephanie Hall and Terry Bell of Norfolk, VA, Doug (Megan) Bell and Ricky (Jennifer) Bell of Summerville, SC, Jason Bell of Indianapolis, IN, and Joseph Martinez and Madeline Martinez of Greenville, SC.



Billy was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Herbert Bell and maternal grandmother Eleanor Voncile Yarborough Bell of Summerville, SC, paternal grandfather John Joseph Gallien of Rock Hill, SC, and uncles, Glenn Bell of Clover, SC, and Bruce Bell of Norfolk, VA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to, Moped to Memphis, Clover High School, c/o Frank Falls, 1625 Hwy 55 E, Clover, SC 29710, or to Upper Palmetto YMCA Development Office, c/o Camp Cherokee Scholarship Fund, 151 S Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Gallien family.

