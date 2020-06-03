Billy Joe Stokes
1954 - 2020
Mr. Billy Joe Stokes, 65 of 967 Hosea Strong Road, Chester, SC 29706 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18th, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stokes and 3 brothers, Barry, Joe, and Robert Stokes, and 1 grandson, Connor Stokes of Blacksburg, SC.

He is survived by his mother, Stella Stokes of Rock Hill, SC, and his significant, Lena Byars of Chester, SC; 4 sons, Shane Stokes (Tammy) of Union, SC, James Stokes (Katherine) OF Blacksburg, SC, Billy Joe Stokes, Jr. of Blacksburg, SC, Travis Stokes of Clover, SC; 2 daughters, Judith Stokes (David) of Hartsville, SC, and Jessica Patton of Clover, SC; 7 grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 1 sister, Glenn, Danny, and Kenny Stokes, and Sandra Black (George). He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his family. A Memorial was held on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 (noon) at his home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
