Mr. Billy Joe Stokes, 65 of 967 Hosea Strong Road, Chester, SC 29706 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18th, 2020 surrounded by his family.He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stokes and 3 brothers, Barry, Joe, and Robert Stokes, and 1 grandson, Connor Stokes of Blacksburg, SC.He is survived by his mother, Stella Stokes of Rock Hill, SC, and his significant, Lena Byars of Chester, SC; 4 sons, Shane Stokes (Tammy) of Union, SC, James Stokes (Katherine) OF Blacksburg, SC, Billy Joe Stokes, Jr. of Blacksburg, SC, Travis Stokes of Clover, SC; 2 daughters, Judith Stokes (David) of Hartsville, SC, and Jessica Patton of Clover, SC; 7 grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 1 sister, Glenn, Danny, and Kenny Stokes, and Sandra Black (George). He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his family. A Memorial was held on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 (noon) at his home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.