Mr. Billy Joe Walker, 83, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Rock Hill.
A memorial service with military rites, will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fort Mill Church Of God in Fort Mill, SC. Chaplain Randy Wright and Bishop Mark Leonhardt will officiate services.
Born in Fort Mill, Mr. Walker was the son of the late, Vester Walker and Maggie Ligon Walker. He was a member of Fort Mill Church Of God. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam War. He was stationed in Korea and four other countries during his 30 years of service. He stated his greatest achievement was being a father and a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Glenda B. Walker; son, Larry Walker (Sarah) and their children, Emily and Victor Walker of Cheveley, England; brother, Ted Walker (Ernestine) of Rock Hill.
The family requests that memorials be made to the PPV Samaritans fund at Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
