1/1
Billy Joe Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Billy Joe Walker, 83, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Rock Hill.

A memorial service with military rites, will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Fort Mill Church Of God in Fort Mill, SC. Chaplain Randy Wright and Bishop Mark Leonhardt will officiate services.

Born in Fort Mill, Mr. Walker was the son of the late, Vester Walker and Maggie Ligon Walker. He was a member of Fort Mill Church Of God. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam War. He was stationed in Korea and four other countries during his 30 years of service. He stated his greatest achievement was being a father and a Christian.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Glenda B. Walker; son, Larry Walker (Sarah) and their children, Emily and Victor Walker of Cheveley, England; brother, Ted Walker (Ernestine) of Rock Hill.

The family requests that memorials be made to the PPV Samaritans fund at Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved