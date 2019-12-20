Mr. Billy Gerald Kimbrell, Jr. 74, of Rock Hill passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:30 AM with the service starting at 11:30 Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill. Rev. Michael Golden will officiate services and the burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Kimbrell was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Gerald Kimbrell, Sr and Clara Morgan Kimbrell; daughter, Teresa Kimbrell; and brothers, Aaron and Wayne Kimbrell. He was the original E-Z Ride Auto Sales, he loved his family, fishing and traveling to gamble.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Linda Brown Kimbrell; son, Billy Gerald Kimbrell, III (Dani); daughter, Krista K. Honeycutt (Jimmy) all of Rock Hill; brother, James Ronald Kimbrell (Julie) of Hunker, PA; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice Care of SC Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation P.O. Box 151 Drayton, SC 29333.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 20, 2019