Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Neil Ellis. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Neil "Skeeter" Ellis, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday April 2, 2020 at his home. He was 58 years old.



Billy was born in Lincolnton, NC on March 29, 1962. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1980, and oversaw Ellis Carpet Cleaning for the past 30 years. Billy was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and fan (Go Cocks!). In his younger days, he played city league softball, dabbled in stock car racing, and enjoyed camping. He was a member of the Rock Hill Elks Lodge, and an ardent supporter of many local charities - particularly Pilgrims' Inn. His loyalty and generosity knew no bounds, with frequent acts of kindness that extended to everyone in the local community. He was never afraid to speak up - no matter the consequence. He possessed an uninhibited sense of humor, was a masterful teller of tales, and his unbridled enthusiasm for life remained until the end.



A private memorial service will be held for Mr. Ellis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Billy is survived by his wife, Julie Ferrell; his son, Ezekiel Ellis; his stepdaughters Mallory and Alex Hedlund; his younger brother Gregory Ellis, and his nieces Madison and Landon Wightman. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Boone Ellis; his mother, Glenda Reel Ellis; and his sister, Aleta Wightman.



Condolences may be made family at

Billy Neil "Skeeter" Ellis, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday April 2, 2020 at his home. He was 58 years old.Billy was born in Lincolnton, NC on March 29, 1962. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1980, and oversaw Ellis Carpet Cleaning for the past 30 years. Billy was a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and fan (Go Cocks!). In his younger days, he played city league softball, dabbled in stock car racing, and enjoyed camping. He was a member of the Rock Hill Elks Lodge, and an ardent supporter of many local charities - particularly Pilgrims' Inn. His loyalty and generosity knew no bounds, with frequent acts of kindness that extended to everyone in the local community. He was never afraid to speak up - no matter the consequence. He possessed an uninhibited sense of humor, was a masterful teller of tales, and his unbridled enthusiasm for life remained until the end.A private memorial service will be held for Mr. Ellis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Billy is survived by his wife, Julie Ferrell; his son, Ezekiel Ellis; his stepdaughters Mallory and Alex Hedlund; his younger brother Gregory Ellis, and his nieces Madison and Landon Wightman. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Boone Ellis; his mother, Glenda Reel Ellis; and his sister, Aleta Wightman.Condolences may be made family at www.greenefuneralhome.net .Neil Published in The Herald on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close