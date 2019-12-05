Billy Ray Mullis, 39, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Mullis was born in Charlotte, NC, the son of the Benjamin C Mullis, Jr, (Laura) of Rock Hill. Mr. Mullis worked as a communication specialist with the U. S. Army. He enjoyed racing, working on cars, and his dogs (Jake, Bella, Cooper). Mr. Mullis loved his family unconditionally.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm, on December 6, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Reverend Jeramy Herring officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1:00 pm on Friday prior to the service at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullis is survived by his spouse, Megan Gray Mullis; his daughter, Morgan Smith of Rock Hill, SC; his brothers, Jerry (Alexia) Mullis of Kannapolis, NC, Bryan Mullis of Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Dec. 5, 2019