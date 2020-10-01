1/1
Billy Ray "Bill" Totherow
Catawba, SC - Mr. Billy "Bill" Ray Totherow, 79, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.

Born in Fort Mill, SC, Bill was the son of the late Virgil and Leeila Tinker Totherow. He served in the Civil Air Patrol and as a U.S. Army paratrooper with honor and distinction from Jan. '57 until Dec. '64. Among the many companies Bill worked for in the Rock Hill/Fort Mill area were The City of Rock Hill, Sherwin William Paints, Hearn Ford, Clinton Ford, and Fort Mill Ford. He also was an insurance adjuster and a welder. Bill loved country music and the old western movies, especially John Wayne movies. Bill was an avid fan of Bob Ross, loved NASCAR, wrestling, and playing solitaire.

Family was the most important thing in Bill's life. He was a husband for nearly 50 years, a father of two children, a grandfather of 11, and a great-grand father of one, with another one the way in May. He loved watching anything Disney with his children and grandchildren, always full of jokes and picking on his family to make them laugh. He always had something funny to say. Bill never missed an activity that one of the kids were involved in whether it was cheerleading, playing ball or just being a kid.

Services for Bill will be held at a later date.

Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith Lynn Roofe Totherow; his son, Brian (Theresa) Totherow of Greenville, SC and their children, Garrett, Wyatt, Zayne and Addisyn-Grace; his daughter, Hope Totherow (Bobby) Anderson of Rock Hill, SC and their children, Heaven, Mary, Brandy, Christian, Noah, Kane, and Jacob; his great-grandson, Henry Smith; and his great-grandbaby, Baby Totherow (due in May). Bill also had a special aunt, Betty Wright and two special nieces (more like daughters), Jackie Matthews and Lisa Matthews Waters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Totherow's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
