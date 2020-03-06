Bishop Tommy W. Sanders 73, of 116 MLK Mem. Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Tues. March 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sat. March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church, with Rev. Corey Sanders delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in The Holy Place Church Cemetery in Chester SC. Viewing 1-7pm on Friday at The Holy Place Church 619 Saluda Rd. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2020