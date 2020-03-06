Bishop Tommy W. Sanders (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Holy Place Church
619 Saluda Rd.
Chester, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Browns Chapel AME Zion Church
Obituary
Bishop Tommy W. Sanders 73, of 116 MLK Mem. Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Tues. March 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sat. March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church, with Rev. Corey Sanders delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in The Holy Place Church Cemetery in Chester SC. Viewing 1-7pm on Friday at The Holy Place Church 619 Saluda Rd. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
