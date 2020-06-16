Blanche Mae Tallent Byars
Mrs. Blanche Mae Tallent Byars, 93, passed away Saturday, June 13, at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill.

Blanche was born in North Carolina and the daughter of the late John M. Tallent and the late Maude G. Tallent. Blanche was a member of College Park Baptist Church and retired from Hoechst- Celanese Corporation. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter Byars.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, June 19 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Reverend Terry Wingate officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday (6-17) and Thursday (6-18) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at 1191 Woodland Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Blanches name to Office of Development Shriners Hospitals for Children - Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
