Mrs. Blanche Sweatt Jordan Rippy, 98 passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Peak Resources.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Sweatt Jordan Rippy.
Mrs. Rippy was born in York County, SC and the daughter of the late Lonzo Sweatt and the late Lela Williams Sweatt. She was a member of York Church of God in York, SC and attended Sunset Baptist Church in Bessemer City, NC. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rippy was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee W. Jordan and William Virgil Rippy; her son, Lanny Jordan; and her two grandchildren, Lori Jordan and Carolyn Jordan Buroughs.
Services for Mrs. Rippy will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with the Reverends Dick Hannah and Sandy Key officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Rippy is survived by her sons, Tommy Jordan and wife, Dreama of Loris, SC, Jimmy Key and wife, Shari of Raleigh, NC, Mike Jordan and wife, Patsy of Gastonia, NC; and Steve Jordan and wife, Wanda of Bessemer City, NC; and her fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 7, 2019