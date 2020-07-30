Blanding DeSaussure Clarkson, Jr., 78, died Sunday, July 26th at Westminster Towers in Rock Hill after an illness.
Mr. Clarkson was born on February 13th, 1942 to Blanding and Sue Clarkson. A native of Hartsville, South Carolina, he attended Hartsville High School and the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1965 with a degree in Journalism. At the University he was a member of the Blue Key National Honor Fraternity, Sigma Delta Chi Professional Journalistic Society and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After college Mr. Clarkson enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1965 to 1969, attaining the rank of Captain. He had a lifelong love for both sports and sports journalism, having previously served as the Assistant Sports Information Director at the University. A resident of Rock Hill since 1973, he continued a career in printing and publishing, was involved in coaching youth track and field teams with the YMCA, and actively participated in barbershop quartet singing in the area.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clarkson was predeceased by his sister, Emeline Clarkson, and loving wife, Annette Clarkson. He is survived by his children and stepchildren, Blanding Lee Clarkson (Haley Campbell) of Isle of Palms, Flinn Clarkson (Sherry) of Taylors, Lauren Clarkson (Margaret) of Rock Hill, Ginger Crocker (Philip) of Rock Hill, Candice Perry of York, and James Bigham of Polkton, NC; and his grandchildren, Caroline, Alexander, Adam, Blanding Luke, Savannah and Christian.
Arrangements to be announced when it is safe for everyone to gather together again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mr. Clarkson's name to the Westminster Towers Endowment Fund, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732
