Bob Lee Goodman, 82, of Clover, SC passed away May 16, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born October 30, 1936 to the late Roy and Edna Goodman. Bob is survived by his wife, Elaine H. Goodman; son, Tim Goodman; daughters, Debbie Neal and Melaney Brakefield; brother, Jay Goodman; and sisters, Marget Hall and Joan Crowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Goodman. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019