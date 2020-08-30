Robert Donald Meleski went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2020, with his loving wife of 60 years by his side.
He was born on May 4, 1937 in Wilkes Barre, PA, one of eight children in the family of Albert Meleski and Dorothy Miller Meleski.
As a young person he enjoyed playing all kinds of sports and graduated from North High School in Syracuse, NY. He received an associate's degree in accounting from CCBI and for many years managed office operations for a trucking business in Syracuse.
He married Nancy Ahrens in 1960 and they raised four children in North Syracuse, NY. The couple retired to Rock Hill, SC in 2003.
Bob's adult life was dedicated largely to his church and family: teaching Sunday School and bible studies, as well as attending his children's school, sporting and band events. His greatest joy became his grandchildren, and he spent countless hours enjoying their basketball, baseball and dance activities. He was an integral part of their growing up, and his last trip with them was a lake visit in June 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Al and Dorothy; his brothers: Al, Brinley and Bernie; and his sisters: Delores and Catherine.
He is survived by his wife: Nancy B. Meleski; his children: Cassondra Cerniglia (John), Kyle Meleski (Annaliza), Craig Purdy (Hope) and Corinn Boyna (Brett); his grandchildren: Zac Cerniglia, Jake Boyna, Marinna Purdy, Sophie Boyna, Camden Meleski, Brennan Meleski, and Bode Meleski; his sisters Cheryl Marotta and Marge Proffitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob's life touched many friends and family and he will be greatly missed.
A private, family memorial service will be held in Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Benevolence Fund of Rock Hill First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill, SC. 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Meleski family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.