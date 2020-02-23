Bobbie Jo Goings, age 41, passed away Wednesday. The celebration of her life will be Monday at Fountain of Life Church of God, 716 Lowrys Highway in Chester. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m.in the sanctuary. Reverend David Flanders will officiate the service at 2 p.m.
Bobbie Jo was the wife of Walter "Gator" Goings, Jr. and the daughter of Barbara A. McKeown of Union and Ronnie Byars, Sr. (Susan) of Chester. She is also survived by her two children, Tripp and Zayda Mobley; her two step-children, Eli and Heayden Goings; two brothers Ronnie Byars, Jr. (Tommy), John Curtis Byars (Brittney); two sisters, Christy Melton (Israel), Erin Byars; and her in-laws, Julie Moreno (Noe) and Walter G. Goings (Bonnie).
Bobbie Jo was a member of Fountain of Life Church of God; she loved her children, her family and her animals. She enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. She had a generous and kind spirit toward all and made us better for having known her.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at pollard-funeralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Feb. 23, 2020