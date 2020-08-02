Mr. Bobby Bernard Curtis, 92, passed away Wednesday July 29th, 2020. Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mr. Curtis lost his parents at a young age and enlisted in the Navy doing the WW2 era. Bobby was well loved in his community and family. His kind, joyful demeanor and devotion to love others was clear throughout his life. Bobby was employed as a supervisor at M. Lowenstein and Sons Company and later supervisor of purchasing for the Rock Hill Fire Department.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church of Rock Hill, SC. The family requests face masks and practicing social distancing to those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Bobby was married for 67 years to the late Sarah Curtis and is survived by his daughters Kaye Gore and her husband Fred of Cary, NC and Beth Howell and her husband Chuck of Rock Hill, SC. And his grandchildren Daniel Howell of Greenwood, SC and Hallie Cisson and her husband Zack of Travelers Rest, SC, Serra Gore of Greensboro, NC and Hannah Yanik and her husband Michael of Durham, NC. He was proceeded in death by his brother Roscoe and sisters Jerry, Lucille and Judy.
The family would like to thank April Stevens, Jammie Sheppard, Donna Smith and Always Best Care for loving and helping Bobby in the final years of his life.
