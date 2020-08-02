1/1
Bobby Bernard Curtis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bobby Bernard Curtis, 92, passed away Wednesday July 29th, 2020. Born in Fort Mill, SC, Mr. Curtis lost his parents at a young age and enlisted in the Navy doing the WW2 era. Bobby was well loved in his community and family. His kind, joyful demeanor and devotion to love others was clear throughout his life. Bobby was employed as a supervisor at M. Lowenstein and Sons Company and later supervisor of purchasing for the Rock Hill Fire Department.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church of Rock Hill, SC. The family requests face masks and practicing social distancing to those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Bobby was married for 67 years to the late Sarah Curtis and is survived by his daughters Kaye Gore and her husband Fred of Cary, NC and Beth Howell and her husband Chuck of Rock Hill, SC. And his grandchildren Daniel Howell of Greenwood, SC and Hallie Cisson and her husband Zack of Travelers Rest, SC, Serra Gore of Greensboro, NC and Hannah Yanik and her husband Michael of Durham, NC. He was proceeded in death by his brother Roscoe and sisters Jerry, Lucille and Judy.

The family would like to thank April Stevens, Jammie Sheppard, Donna Smith and Always Best Care for loving and helping Bobby in the final years of his life.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Northside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved