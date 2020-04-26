Mr. Bobby Dean Broome, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born in Blacksburg, SC, Mr. Broome was the son of the late Wade Preston Broome and the late Geneva Holmes Broome. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Darvin Broome; and his sister, Margaret Ramsey. He was a US Navy veteran and owner/operator of Broome's Drywall in Rock Hill. He enjoyed fishing, sports and playing ball. He was also an avid Gamecock and Braves fan. He attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years Jackie Young Broome; two Sons, Ray (Paulette) Moore and Donnie Moore; two Daughters, Janay Broome and Becky (David) McClellan; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Broome's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 11650, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Broome family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020