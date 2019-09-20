Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Eugene McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Graveside service 1:00 PM Forest Hills Cemetery Rock Hill , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Forest Hills Cemetery Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Eugene McDaniel, 85 of Rock Hill passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.



Bobby was born on May 21, 1934 in Rock Hill to the late Lewis Royal McDaniel Sr. and Myrtle Ashley McDaniel. He was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Bobby enjoyed spending time boating at the lake and visiting the mountains. His family will remember him as a kindhearted and hardworking man, who loved them very much. He will always be remembered for lending a helping hand to others.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Robinson McDaniel, two brothers Lewis Royal McDaniel Jr., Fred Bundy McDaniel and one sister Wilma McDaniel Roberts.



Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter Allison McDaniel Paul of York; three grandchildren Bradley Paul (Cory) of Greenville, SC, Nan Katherine Gallis (Chris) of Rock Hill and Maddison Tice (Rob) of Rock Hill; three great grandchildren Mac Paul, Gates Gallis and Carter Paul. Also surviving is one brother Donald R. McDaniel (Nancy) of Rock Hill and one sister in law Joann McDaniel of Rock Hill.



A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill with the Rev. David D. McManus Jr. officiating.



The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside at the cemetery.



Memorials may be made to , 901 South Pine St. Spartanburg, SC 29302.



Published in The Herald on Sept. 20, 2019

