Bobby Graham Beachum, 71, of Fort Mill, SC peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with family and friends by his side. Bobby proudly served a tour in Korea with the US Army. After his service in the Army, he was employed with Wrenn Handling and Barlow for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Lonnie Beachum. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, sons Rob (April) & Jerry (Natasha), stepson Greg Stone (Lori), stepdaughter Gina Stone, sisters Carol Beachum and Wanda Cox, grandchildren, Derik, Jake, Katie, Jack, and Cody along with loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm until 3:00 prior to the service on Saturday 8/17/19 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, followed by services at 3:00pm. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Indian Land with military honors.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2019