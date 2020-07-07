Robert "Bobby" Leon Greenwood, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at McLeod Health in Cheraw, SC.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC with Dr. Roger Brown officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM on Wednesday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Winnsboro, SC, Bobby was the son of the late Charlie W Greenwood, Sr and the late Martha Bell Greenwood. He was employed by Coltharp Incorporated of Fort Mill. Bobby was a member of the Rock Hill Masonic Lodge #111 and York County Crescent Shrine Club.
Bobby is survived by two brothers, Charlie W (Catherine) Greenwood Jr. of Eastover, NC and Jess A Greenwood of Rock Hill; his sister, Martha Ann Wellborn of Rock Hill. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Alice Neely and his beloved dog, Buddy.
