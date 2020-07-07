1/1
Bobby Greenwood
1953 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Leon Greenwood, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at McLeod Health in Cheraw, SC.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC with Dr. Roger Brown officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM on Wednesday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

Born in Winnsboro, SC, Bobby was the son of the late Charlie W Greenwood, Sr and the late Martha Bell Greenwood. He was employed by Coltharp Incorporated of Fort Mill. Bobby was a member of the Rock Hill Masonic Lodge #111 and York County Crescent Shrine Club.

Bobby is survived by two brothers, Charlie W (Catherine) Greenwood Jr. of Eastover, NC and Jess A Greenwood of Rock Hill; his sister, Martha Ann Wellborn of Rock Hill. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Alice Neely and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
