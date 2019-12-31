Robert Joseph "Bobby Joe" Cain, 80, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Temple Presbyterian Church in America with the Reverend Craig Marshall officiating. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Temple Presbyterian Church in America.
Bobby Joe was born on March 9, 1939 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Lytle Cain and Fannie Youngblood Cain. He served in the US ARMY and was a member of Temple Presbyterian Church in America.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Alice Stewart Cain, daughter Kelly C. Williams (Ken), grandchildren, Samantha Small (Kurt), Jessica Glasbrooks (Michael), Faith Williams, great grandson, Case Small, sisters, Ferri C. Green, Jimmie Cain, Mary Frances Cain, Alice C. Hope, brothers, Buddy Cain, Roy Cain, Gene Cain, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Louise C. Ramsey and brother, Charles Cain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Presbyterian Church in America Building Fund, PO Box 733, Clover, SC 29710.
