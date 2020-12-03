Bobby Nivens
May 24, 1932 - December 1, 2020
York, South Carolina - Bobby Cecil Nivens, Sr., 88, of York, SC passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 peacefully at his home and surrounded by his loved ones.
Bobby was born on May 24, 1932 in Clover, SC. He was the son of the late Grady C. Nivens and Faye Turner Nivens. He was a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church and served in the US Army, Korea 1948-51 where he was 1st Calvary Division, heavy motors. Bobby was the owner and operator of Nivens Handy Mart in Rock Hill, SC. His hobbies included gardening, yard work, working on small engine repairs, and NASCAR racing.
Bobby is survived by his granddaughters, Karen Whitfield (Jody), Tonya Amick (Joe), brother, Donald R. Nivens, great grandchildren, Kohl Whitfield (Farren), Jakob Whitfield, Ryler Amick, Kamber Amick, Jaicer Amick, and Brayler Amick, and his special friend, Cheryl Coleman.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Green Nivens, son, Bobby C. Nivens, Jr., and sister in law, Inez Compton Nivens.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverends James Gable and Dr. John White officiating.
In memory of Bobby Cecil Nivens, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189 3852 Woodlawn St. Sharon, SC 29742.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Nivens family.