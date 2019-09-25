Mr. Robert Lenn Queen, 80, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Clover First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Mr. Queen was born April 19, 1939 in Cherokee, NC to the late Pete and Ethel Bigmeat Queen. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran, a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and of Clover First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Queen and great grandson, Hudson Blankenship.
Survivors are his wife Carolyn Duncan Queen; daughters Sherry Buchanan, Carmen Bryant (Carlos); son Stuart Queen (Karen); sisters Marie Smith, Helen Raby; brother Irvin Owle; grandchildren Andrew Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Holly Blankenship (Buck), Zachary K. Bryant; great grandchildren Amelie, Finn, Olivia, and Hank; special niece Rhea Smith Sulanke; and special nephew Joel Queen.
Memorials may be made to Clover First Baptist Church Building Fund, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Queen.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 25, 2019