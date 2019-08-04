Bobby Ray Tinkler, Sr., 86, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside Service for Mr. Tinkler will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Emily Sutton officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery. Mr. Tinkler will lay in-state on Sunday, August 4, from 2:00 -5:00 PM and Monday, August 5, from 8:00 to 9:30 AM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Tinkler was born September 2, 1932 in York County, SC to the late Ernest Andrew Tinkler and the late Elizabeth Peay Tinkler. He proudly served in the US Navy, was retired from US Postal Service as a letter carrier with over 35 years' service, he was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church; he also enjoyed sports and the outdoors.
Mr. Tinkler is survived by his sons Bobby Ray Tinkler, Jr. (Frances) of Easley, Ernest Kevin Tinkler (Marty) of Edgemoor; Richard Brian Tinkler (Dusty) of Edgemoor; his six grandchildren, Emily, Reeves (Dana), Lindsey, Drew, Caylin and Gabe; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Wyatt, Marlie and Kash; his sister, Voncile Bigger of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Andrew Tinkler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2019