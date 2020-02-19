Mrs. Bonnie M. Binford, 74, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Bonnie M. Binford will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4290 Old York Rd, Rock Hill with Father Augustine Guzman officiating.
Born in Cleveland, OH, Mrs. Binford was the daughter of the late George Erwin and the late Mavis Scully Erwin. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Danielle Erwin. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She was very unique and a one of a kind lady. Everyone that met her loved her.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Kenneth C. Binfod; her daughter, Melissa Taylor of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Chad Foster of Lexington, NC and Kallie Crane of Gaffney; three great-grandchildren, Maverick, Lincoln and Karolina; two sisters, Maureen Foley of Charlotte, NC and Denise Poole of Rock Hill; and her brother, Jim Erwin of Fort Mill.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Binford's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Ste 103, Ft Mill, SC 29715.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Binford family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 19, 2020