On March 8th, 2019, the angels came down and escorted Bonnie Blanton home to be with her mother, father, sister, and husband.
|
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, James William Blanton, Jr.; her parents, Vonnie Haire and Alma King Haire; and her sister, Rickie Haire Hudson. She lived a wonderful life focusing whole heartedly on her family and friends. She was taken too soon by a stroke. She will be sorely missed by all that she leaves here on earth.
She is survived by 3 sons, James, Dwayne, and Chris; and a daughter-in-Law, Brooke; 9 grandchildren, Valerie, Jamie Lynn, Jake, April, Bethany, Lauren, Will, Hope and Christian; 5 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Haley, Katelyn, Luke and Wesley. We all love you and will miss you 'till we come home to be united.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 13, 2019 in the Church at Liberty Square, with Dr. Jacob King officiating. Mrs. Blanton will lie in state at the church for 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside services and burial will follow at Grand View Memorial Park in South Carolina, on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 12, 2019