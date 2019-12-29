Bonnie Stephenson Lattimore, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 14, 1928, in York County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Stephenson and Eva Mae Stephenson and widow of W. Wayne Lattimore, Sr.
Mrs. Lattimore was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter Tallulah #16.
Survivors include her children, Paula Blanchard (Warren) of Roebuck, Pam Patton of Moore, Wayne Lattimore, Jr. (Mary) of Chesnee, Barbara Lewis (Darrell) of Chesnee, and Vonda Hammett (Danny) of Boiling Springs; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Harris. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a grandson, Scott Lewis; three sisters and one brother.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andrew Wolfe. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2095 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 29, 2019