Boyd Hingle "Buddy" ROCK HILL, SC - Boyd "Buddy" Hingle, or "Pops", as he was known to his two grandchildren departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC, in the presence of his wife and son. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents Boyd A. Hingle Sr. and Bernice (Margiotta) Hingle of New Orleans, LA and his sister Deardra Joyce Hingle of Knoxville, TN. Buddy is survived by his wife, Cheryl Buwe Hingle of the home and his son Benjamin Hingle (Cynthia Marie) of Rock Hill and two loving grandchildren, Alex and Beth Hingle. He is also survived by his four sisters Darlene Hingle Olivo of Concord, NH, Debbie Hingle (Jon Brooks) of Jersey City, NJ, Denise Hingle (Jim Webster) of Berkeley, CA, and Doretta Hingle-Goudge (Jim Goudge) of Hollister, CA and three nieces and two nephews. Buddy loved his family, especially his grandchildren, more than life itself. Although he was not able to be as active as he wanted to with them, they were the light in his life! Before he was ill Buddy was always the first one to jump in and lend a hand if he could. From his sister Darlene: Buddy had a wonderful ability to giggle, and there was no one with whom I could laugh more. From his sister Debbie: He was a nice man, had quite a few problems with his health, but a very sweet man. He used to write that he is the "Onliest, cutest brother we would ever have!" From his sister Denise: Buddy had big humor and big troubles. Sometimes troubles got the best of him and sometimes humor momentarily released him from their hold. There will be a private memorial to celebrate Buddy's life on Saturday, September 26, at St. Mary's Memorial Garden in Rock Hill. Condolences may be sent to Cheryl Hingle at 315 Marion St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store