Boyd A. Byrum "Smiley", 88, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tom McPhail officiating.
Smiley was born on June 23, 1932 in Hickory Grove, SC. He was the son of the late Holly Byrum and Mary Wages Byrum. He was a veteran of the US ARMY.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Byrum Melton, sister in law, Shirley Stewart Byrum, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Smiley was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Byrum family.