Brandi Pressley
Brandi Tart Pressley, 39, of York, SC, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Rev. Gary Conrad officiating.

Brandi is survived by her parents, Randy and Linda Tart, her brother, Randy Jr. (Lauren), a nephew, Randy III "Trip", a niece, Kaitlyn, and paternal grandmother Rosalee Tart.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Edward Tart, Jr. and maternal grandparents, Bryant and Mary Merritt.

Brandi was a fun-loving, sweet, free-spirited soul. She loved the simple things in life. From a young age she always had a deep compassion for animals and helping others. She loved good music and being outdoors. She enjoyed life's adventures whether it is by the ocean or in the mountains. Her niece and nephew loved to spend time with her and she spoiled them.

In memory of Brandi Tart Pressley, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211, or to York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Pressley and Tart family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
