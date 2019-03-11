Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Anthony Johnson. View Sign

Brandon Anthony Johnson,22, of 2600 Catawba Church Rd Rock Hill, SC. He has went home to be with the Lord in his everlasting kingdom. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2 PM Services will be held at his home church New Birth Baptist Church on 600 Annafral St. Brandon was born in Chester, SC on May 14, 1996 to the parents of Deanna Winchester Johnson and the late Tony Johnson. He attended Rock Hill High were he played football. He was a bestfriend, a son, a lover, an uncle and a soon to be father. He had a heart of gold and a smile that would brighten anyone's day. His life was dedicated to the Lord and Savior and was a saved man. He left many loved ones behind. The love of his life, Caitlynn McManus and their unborn baby boy, due July 2019. His lovely mother, Deanna Winchester Johnson; His sisters: Heather Johnson and Joy johnson; Brother-in law Bobby Cornwell; His special God sister Tiffany Haynes; God mother and God father: Michele and Joel Haynes. he had four nieces: Kya, Lexi, Shyne, and Marayah. Also, three nephews: Devan, Preston, Trenton and great nephew, Gabriel. Also, his grandmother, Joyce Helms. Brandon is leaving behind many friends that will miss him dearly and always had his back. Brandon is preceded in death by his father Tony Johnson, Grandmother Shirley Helms, cousin Josh Jacobs, Uncle Harold Helms Jr., Uncle Catfish, Uncle Darrien and one of his bestfriends, Plelps.

