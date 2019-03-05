Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with the Rev. Mitchell Bolin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 Thursday at the funeral home.



Brenda was born June 3, 1941 to the late Ples Savanas and Loma Johnston McAteer in Rock Hill, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary "Steve" Cooper as well as 6 sisters and 7 brothers. She was a staple of the Lake Wylie Community from years of working at Joe's Mustang and being the owner of Cooper's Coop. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends and was loved by many.



Survivors are her sons Willie B. Eubanks, Jr. (Charlotte) of Clover, Terry Wayne Eubanks (Jeanette) of Bowling Green, SC and Christopher Scott Eubanks of Lake Wylie; grandchildren Heather Ryan Adams, Dean Lamar Eubanks, Dana Renae Eubanks and Danielle E. Isenhour (John); nine great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren with two more on the way.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bowling Green First Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Bowling Green, SC 29703.



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Ms. Cooper.

