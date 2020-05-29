Mrs. Brenda Helfner Player, 73, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A Family Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with burial to follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Brenda was a native of York County, SC and the daughter of the late Jack and Ellen Helfner. She attended Kings Business College and was of the Baptist faith. She was the "floral designer" for the family and loved making arrangements for all occasions. She was an avid birdwatcher and always had her binoculars by her chair to watch for birds outside her window. Brenda enjoyed playing the piano, which brought her great comfort. She was the widow of Harold Player and was preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Jean Player, her brother, Jackie Helfner and step-son, Barry Player.
Brenda is survived by her sisters, Patsy Pressley (Dennis) and her son, Ryan and granddaughter, Zoe; Barbara Meyer and Carolyn Reid; her brother, Daryl Helfner; Jackie's daughter, Michelle Bullard and her children, Banks and Angelina Bullard; step-daughter, Renee Franklin and her son, Chase Franklin; and special family members, Lori Weaver, Hana and Liam Lane, and Hailei Weaver; Jennifer Wilson, and Jacob and Jenna Wilson.
Memorials may be made in Brenda's name to the Stanford Medical Center Development, 485 Broadway, 4th Floor, Redwood City, CA 94063 or at their website www.medicalgiving.stanford.edu (Designate the Narcolepsy area).
Condolences may be made to Mrs. Player's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2020.