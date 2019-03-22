Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Hope Cox. View Sign

Ms. Brenda Hope Cox, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home.



Ms. Cox was born in York, SC and the daughter of the late Thomas M Hope, Sr. and the late Lucy Howell Hope. Ms. Cox was a member of Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church and a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, and reading. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox was preceded in death by her son, Timothy O Cox, daughter and her grandchild, DJ Kimble.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway with Reverend Dave Hall officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



Ms. Cox is survived her son, Jason Cox of York, SC; three daughters, Sandra M Cox of York, SC, Lucy (Don) Marr of Syracuse, NY, and Missy Wallace of York, SC; four brothers, Thomas M (Rosanna) Hope Jr. of York, SC, Edgar E (Alice) Hope of York, SC, Rev. James (Rachel) Hope of Aiken, SC, and Keith (Patty) Hope of York, SC; and her three grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Cox's name to Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, SC 29745.



Condolences may be made at

Ms. Brenda Hope Cox, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home.Ms. Cox was born in York, SC and the daughter of the late Thomas M Hope, Sr. and the late Lucy Howell Hope. Ms. Cox was a member of Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church and a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, and reading. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox was preceded in death by her son, Timothy O Cox, daughter and her grandchild, DJ Kimble.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway with Reverend Dave Hall officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Ms. Cox is survived her son, Jason Cox of York, SC; three daughters, Sandra M Cox of York, SC, Lucy (Don) Marr of Syracuse, NY, and Missy Wallace of York, SC; four brothers, Thomas M (Rosanna) Hope Jr. of York, SC, Edgar E (Alice) Hope of York, SC, Rev. James (Rachel) Hope of Aiken, SC, and Keith (Patty) Hope of York, SC; and her three grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Cox's name to Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, SC 29745.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close