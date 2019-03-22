Ms. Brenda Hope Cox, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home.
|
Ms. Cox was born in York, SC and the daughter of the late Thomas M Hope, Sr. and the late Lucy Howell Hope. Ms. Cox was a member of Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church and a home maker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, and reading. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox was preceded in death by her son, Timothy O Cox, daughter and her grandchild, DJ Kimble.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway with Reverend Dave Hall officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Ms. Cox is survived her son, Jason Cox of York, SC; three daughters, Sandra M Cox of York, SC, Lucy (Don) Marr of Syracuse, NY, and Missy Wallace of York, SC; four brothers, Thomas M (Rosanna) Hope Jr. of York, SC, Edgar E (Alice) Hope of York, SC, Rev. James (Rachel) Hope of Aiken, SC, and Keith (Patty) Hope of York, SC; and her three grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Cox's name to Filbert Presbyterian PCA Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, SC 29745.
