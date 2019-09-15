Brenda Jones Mull, age 67, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence in Hickory Grove, South Carolina.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
The family will receive guest from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Brenda's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in The Herald on Sept. 15, 2019