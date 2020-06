Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Brenda Long, 72 of 108 Payne Ct. passed away June 24, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. The family will be at 104 Autumn Pl. York. Faith Funeral Service is in charge.



