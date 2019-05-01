Mrs. Brenda Marlene O'Donnell, age 71, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
The memorial service for Mrs. O'Donnell will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wil-Mar Park Baptist Church in Concord, North Carolina with the Rev. William Lester Parrish Jr. officiating. A reception will follow with friends and family at the Fellowship building. A private interment at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord, N.C. will be planned for a later date.
Born in August of 1947, Brenda was the daughter of the late Lula Mae Souther Laughlin. She graduated from Concord High School in 1965. She and her husband James Robert O'Donnell, Sr. raised their children in Rock Hill S.C. They moved to Newberry, S.C. in 1999 where she worked for MacLean Fiberglass. She returned to Rock Hill following the death of her husband in 2014; they were married for 48 years. She enjoyed taking care of her family, reading, caring for animals, and tending to her orchids and other flowers.
Surviving are her daughter, Angela Marlene O'Donnell Parrish and her husband, William Stanley Parrish of Rock Hill; her son, James Robert O'Donnell, Jr. and his wife, Michelle Laird O'Donnell of Chester; and her grandchildren Austin Bailey Parrish, Carson Stanley Parrish, Kayley Madison O'Donnell, and William James O'Donnell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 1, 2019