Corporal Briantt Scott Tinkler, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Camp Lejeune, NC.
Briantt was born in Rock Hill and the son of Jason Briantt Tinkler and Donna Q. Tinkler. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School in 2009 where he played football and wrestled. Briantt joined the U. S. Marine Corps in 2013. He loved to spend time with his girls and wife. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, play air soft, and working on cars.
Services for Briantt will be 1:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Neely's Creek Presbyterian Church, 974 Neely Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC with the Reverend Matt Joldersma officiating. Burial will follow at the Laurelwood Cemetery, 143 Laurel Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
In addition to his parents, Briantt is survived by his wife, Mikayla Ann Tinkler; his two daughters, Avelynn Mae Tinkler and Preslin Olivia Louise Tinkler; his sister, Taylor Danielle Tinkler; his grandparents, Anne S. Williams and BJ Williams and Mr. & Mrs. Mike Tinkler; his mother and father in- law, Darwin Theron Miller and Shawn M. Miller and Mr. Gregory Walker; his uncle, Trent Tinkler; his sister-in-law, Sarah E. Walker and her fiance Christopher J. Taylor; his brother-in-law, Grayson Miller; and his niece, Rhemington E. Plyes.
