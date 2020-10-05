I regret deeply that I cannot make it to her service, so I wanted to share some thoughts. I met Brittany after my brother David got me a job at Ben and Jerry's. Brittany was always a delight to work with, and she, myself, and David quickly became fast friends. She was a funny and lively person, despite her illness.



I remember David and I made a surprise visit to her one evening while she was admitted to MUSC. It warms my heart recalling how delighted she was to see us.



To the Smith family, and the Ben and Jerry's crew, I'm so sorry for this loss. I wish I hadn't been such a stranger to her these past few years, but I count myself incredibly fortunate to have met her, and will cherish her memory always. Sending you guys, and her spirit, lots and lots of love.

Lee Hartsell

Friend